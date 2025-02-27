Marnus Labuschagne reveals having no problem playing against Afghanistan, despite CA’s strong stance Star Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne revealed having no problem in playing Afghanistan. However, he reminded about Cricket Australia's strong stance of playing no bilateral matches against the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side.

Cricket Australia previously cancelled a T20I series against Afghanistan due to the deteriorating human rights for women and girls in the country under Taliban rule. Several Afghan cricketers, including Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman among others pulled out of the Big Bash League (BBL) after Cricket Australia’s strong stance but they eventually changed their mind.

Nevertheless, Afghanistan cricketers always voiced against Cricket Australia, calling them out for previously cancelling the series against them and not playing anymore bilateral matches. The same thing happened during the ODI World Cup 2023, when Afghanistan players mocked Australia and called them out to boycott the match, like they did to the bilateral series.

The two sides will once again face each other in the Champions Trophy 2025. The winner will cement their spot in the semi-final, while if Afghanistan lose, they will be knocked out but if Australia dies, they will have to depend on the match between South Africa and England. In the meantime, speaking about the match and the history of these two nations, Marnus Labuschagne noted that he doesn’t have any problem playing Afghanistan but reminded about CA’s strong stance.

“Yeah, interesting question. Obviously, it's an ICC tournament. And our game, as the schedule came out, we're playing Afghanistan. Personally, for me, which I can speak of, I've got no issues about playing tomorrow. But obviously there has been some stances from us at Cricket Australia in the past. But, we're just focusing on tomorrow where we are playing Afghanistan,” said Labuschagne.

Notably, Afghanistan beat England by eight runs in the previous match. They would hope to keep up with the momentum and beat Australia to qualify for the semi-finals. The team did well in the ODI World Cup 2023 and was on the verge of qualifying for the knockouts but failed. However, they played some extraordinary cricket in 2024 and qualified for the semis in the T20 World Cup.