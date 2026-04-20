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  4. Lucknow Super Giants to get Josh Inglis boost in second half of IPL 2026, Know his joining date

Lucknow Super Giants to get Josh Inglis boost in second half of IPL 2026, Know his joining date

Written By: India TV Sports Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Lucknow Super Giants are languishing in eighth place after six matches in IPL 2026 with two wins and four losses. However, they are set to get a major boost in the second half of the season with Josh Inglis joining the team within the next couple of weeks.

Josh Inglis played for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025
Josh Inglis played for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Image Source : PTI
Lucknow:

Lucknow Super Giants are set to get a massive boost in the second half of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their Aussie recruit Josh Inglis is expected to join the squad ahead of their game against Mumbai Indians on May 4. He had already made it clear that he wouldn't be available for the first half as his wedding was planned in April.

For the unversed, Inglis got married on April 18 and will spend a few more weeks away from action before travelling to India. If Inglis becomes available for the MI clash on May 4, then he could be available for the last six league stage matches for LSG which could be crucial given the intense race among several teams to make it to the playoffs.

Currently, LSG are playing Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran and don't always pick the fourth overseas player. George Linde has played two matches while Anrich Nortje featured in only one game so far. Moreover, Pooran is enduring a tough time this season, having scored only 51 runs in six innings so far at a poor strike rate of 80. 

Inglis's availability will certainly boost LSG's batting as he was in top form last year while playing for the Punjab Kings. He had scored 278 runs at a strike rate of 162.57 and was bought by LSG for a massive amount of Rs 8.6 crore despite knowing about his partial availability for the season.

Anrich Nortje leaves LSG camp, reason unknown

Meanwhile, according to ESPNCricinfo, South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje left the LSG camp last week, but the reason for his departure is still unknown. He played only one match this season, on April 1 against the Delhi Capitals and went wicketless for 39 runs in four overs. 

LSG lost to the Punjab Kings in their previous game by 54 runs and are next scheduled to face the Rajasthan Royals at home on April 22.

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Cricket Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 LSG Josh Inglis
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