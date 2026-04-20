'I don't deserve': Mohammad Rizwan responds after reporter asks him to retire from T20 cricket

Rawalpindi:

Mohammad Rizwan has been struggling in T20 cricket for quite some time now. His stint in the Big Bash League (BBL) was widely criticised as the wicketkeeper-batter failed to make an impact and he has struggled to score runs even in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He is currently leading the Rawalpindi Pindiz in the tournament but hasn't stepped up to the expectations and naturally, is being criticised for his performances.

Having last played for Pakistan in the format in December 2024, Rizwan was asked by a reporter if it's better for him to retire from T20 cricket. In response, Rizwan admitted his struggles in the format and also stated that he doesn't deserve a place in the national team based on his performances.

"When I was playing in the Big Bash, the team was selected. I went there and said that I don’t deserve a place in the Pakistan team with my current performance. But, I tell you that we are human beings. I said in the beginning that I made a mistake. My performance is not good. But this does not mean that I will lose hope and sit. Or I will leave cricket. If I have strength, I will do it," he said.

Cricket is my passion, says Rizwan

While Rizwan was honest enough to admit his failures in the T20 format, he refused to give up and retire. He vowed to fight through the tough times stating cricket is his passion and loves to play all three formats of the game. "For me, cricket is a passion. I play T20, Test, and ODI. I love cricket. That is why I play it. I don’t know anything else in my life.

"I don’t have a business. I don’t play any other sport. I only play cricket. Yes, I am losing now. My performance is not good. But by the will of God, my hard work is never less. I have worked hard. By God’s will, I will stand in front of you again, after my hard work," Rizwan added.

As for Rizwan's struggles, he has scored only 107 runs in seven matches so far for Rawalpindi Pindiz in the ongoing edition of PSL. He is the captain of the team that has also lost all their seven matches so far and have been knocked out of the tournament already.

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