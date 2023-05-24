LSG vs MI: Injury Update on MI batter Tilak Varma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tilak Varma

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to lock horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday (May 24). Both teams have fought hard to make it to the top four of IPL 2023 with LSG winning their last three matches while MI gaining momentum in the second half of the season. Perhaps, Rohit Sharma and his troops got lucky as well with Gujarat Titans defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to help MI climb to the fourth position. Nevertheless, they have played extremely well despite injuries hurting their campaign time and again.

Interestingly, young sensation Tilak Varma was their top batter in the first few matches before the left-hander sustained an injury. He has not played since the game against Punjab Kings on May 3 and there has been a huge suspense around his fitness. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma seems to have regained full fitness now.

Though there hasn't been any official news about the same, he was named one of the substitutes in the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Moreover, he was also padded up in the dugout only to not get a chance to bat thanks to Cameron Green's stunning century.

Come the Eliminator encounter against LSG, Tilak Varma might continue to play the role of Impact Substitute depending on the toss result. If MI are batting first, then he will surely be the part of playing XI and will be keen on making a huge impact on the game with his batting.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

