Wednesday, May 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. LSG vs CSK: MS Dhoni hints at playing another IPL season

LSG vs CSK: MS Dhoni hints at playing another IPL season

In IPL 2023, MS Dhoni has scored 74 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 211.42 so far.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2023 16:29 IST
MS Dhoni and Danny Morrison
Image Source : AP MS Dhoni and Danny Morrison

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Cricket Stadium in the 45th Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match on Wednesday, May 3. Dhoni triggered the atmosphere as he declined to confirm his retirement after IPL 2023.

During the toss, Danny Morrison teased the CSK skipper with a question "How you're enjoying your last season?" Dhoni was quick to reply, “You’ve decided that it’s my last season, not me.” Danny then announced that Dhoni is returning back in the next edition and the duo shook hands on that. 

Dhoni, 41, is yet to confirm his plans for the next season as the cricket fraternity continues to guess over the former Indian skipper's retirement plan. Fans are pouring stands this season to display their love and support for Dhoni as many are predicting that the player is featuring for the last time in IPL. CSK are placed in the fourth position in the points table with five wins from nine games in IPL 2023 with Dhoni smashing 74 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 211.42 so far.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings welcomed back star pacer Deepak Chahar, who replaced Akash Singh while Mohsin Khan returned for Lucknow Super Giants to feature in his first match this season. Young batting all-rounder Karan Sharma also came in for LSG while Manan Vohra replaced injured skipper KL Rahul to open an innings with Kyle Mayers. 

LSG Playing XI: Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Karan Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Related Stories
LSG vs CSK: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG vs CSK: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

KL Rahul ruled out of IPL 2023, set to travel to Mumbai for scans

KL Rahul ruled out of IPL 2023, set to travel to Mumbai for scans

LSG vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Theekshana dismisses Vohra, Krunal as Lucknow go 3 down

LSG vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Theekshana dismisses Vohra, Krunal as Lucknow go 3 down

CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News