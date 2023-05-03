LSG vs CSK: Injury Update on LSG skipper KL Rahul

Follow us on Image Source : PTI KL Rahul injured his hip flexor in the game against RCB

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will have to quickly move on from the brawl that happened in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home on Wednesday (May 3). More than anything, the franchise will be fretting on their skipper KL Rahul's injury who hurt his hip flexor while fielding in the second over of the innings. Meanwhile, according to Cricbuzz, Rahul's injury is serious enough for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to intervene and take over the matter.

BCCI's medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) will look after KL Rahul now and they will guide the LSG franchise over the same. The injured player is contracted and moreover, Rahul is part of the Test squad for the upcoming WTC Final against Australia that complicates things for the Indian team. The report further adds that Rahul is still writhing in pain and has swelling. Perhaps, it was very surprising for many to see him come out to bat at number 11 against RCB and face three balls without scoring a run.

It is confirmed now that KL Rahul will at least miss the match against CSK on Wednesday. He is still in Lucknow with the team but won't be playing the game even as Krunal Pandya takes over the captaincy from him. More updates related to Rahul's injury are expected on Wednesday. It is also being understood that the LSG captain might end up missing out on most of the remaining matches for LSG.

Speaking about the inury stand-in captain Krunal Pandya, after the game against RCB, had said, "It's such a sad thing Rahul pulled his hip flexor. I am not aware how bad it is, the medical team will assess it." LSG are already missing Jaydev Unadkat who sustained a shoulder injury while bowling in the nets ahead of the RCB game. Even Unadkat is part of WTC Final squad for India.

