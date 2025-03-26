LSG coach Lance Klusener contradicts captain Rishabh Pant's statement after loss vs DC Lucknow Super Giants lost their opening match of IPL 2025 to Delhi Capitals in the last-over thriller. After the match, their assistant coach Lance Klusener contradicted Pant's statement which attracted the attention of the fans.

The Lucknow Super Giants went down to the Delhi Capitals in their opening game of IPL 2025 on Monday (March 24). It was a high-scoring encounter as the Capitals chased down 210 runs with a wicket in hand in the last over. However, one felt LSG let the game slip through their hands as they were dominating on multiple occasions but couldn't drive home the advantage.

They were looking good to post a total of around 250 at one stage but managed only 209, and then they had DC on the mat at 66/5 only to let the opposition back in the game. After the match, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant was keen on looking at the positives for the team, even as he felt that they posted enough runs on the board.

"I think our top-order batters played really well, and I think it was a pretty good score on this wicket. As a team, we are looking to take positives from every match, and as a team, we are looking to learn from it," Pant said after the match.

However, in the post-match press conference, LSG assistant coach Lance Klusener opined that they were around 20-30 runs short after the kind of start they got from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran. "If I have to put a finger on it, I would like to say we've probably left 20 or 30 runs with the bat out there. That was probably why we ended up being under pressure with the ball," Klusener said.

"I thought they [DC] finished well with the bat, but the reason why we're in that position is because we didn't score enough runs, which we should have. I thought when the bowlers got it right, there was a little bit of spin, so I thought it was a very good wicket. There was a little bit in there for everybody," he added.