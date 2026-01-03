Lockie Ferguson's T20 World Cup 2026 participation in doubt after injury setback With the T20 World Cup 2026 all set to kick off on February 7, New Zealand Cricket has been hit with a major roadblock after star pacer Lockie Ferguson was injured during the ILT20 season, and faces a race against time to be fit in time for the tournament.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 rapidly approaching, New Zealand cricket has been hit with a major blow, as Lockie Ferguson’s participation in the upcoming edition of the World Cup has been put into doubt after the recent injury that he sustained in the ILT20 2025-26.

It is worth noting that Ferguson faces a race against time to be fit for the World Cup. He sustained a calf injury while playing for Desert Vipers in Dubai on December 21. The injury also ruled him out of the remainder of the ILT20 season and subsequently the Big Bash League.

With the World Cup all set to kick off on February 7, New Zealand Cricket would be hoping that Ferguson recovers at the earliest and is available to play for the Black Caps in the World Cup, and it could be interesting to see how the rehab process goes.

Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland opened up on Ferguson’s injury

Notably, Lockie Ferguson’s injury meant that he would be missing the ongoing BBL 2025-26 season as well. He was set to represent Sydney Thunder in the tournament but will sit out due to the injury instead. Speaking on the same, Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland came forward and gave his take on the situation.

"We're gutted that Lockie won't be with us this year, not only does he bowl 150kph with an incredible amount of experience in all conditions, but he is genuinely one of the best humans in cricket and added so much to our squad culturally too,” Copeland said in a statement. "We wish Lockie all the best in the recovery ahead of the World Cup and hope to one day see him back playing for the Thunder Nation,” he added.

