BCCI announces India squad for New Zealand ODI series, Rohit-Virat set to feature

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced India's squad for the upcoming three-game ODI series against New Zealand. Shubman Gill will be leading the side, with Rohit and Virat set to feature as well. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has not been selected in the squad to manage his workload, and Shreyas Iyer is subject to fitness clearance.

It is worth noting that India and New Zealand will lock horns in a multi-format white-ball series. The two sides will take on each other across three ODI matches and five T20Is.

Notably, the BCCI had already announced India’s T20I squad and now has announced the ODI squad as well. It is interesting to note that Shreyas Iyer has been named the vice captain for the ODI series, but his inclusion in the series is subject to his fitness.

Iyer injured himself in the ODI series down under against Australia and has been out of contention for playing ever since. Furthermore, the likes of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant, and many more stars have been included in the squad.

Hardik Pandya has been omitted from the squad

One of the biggest names missing in the squad is that of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The star man has not been selected for the ODI series, as he has not been cleared by the BCCI CoE to bowl 10 overs in a match so far, and with the T20 World Cup approaching, the board will want him fully fit for the marquee tournament.

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Note:*Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.

