Hardik Pandya smashes maiden century in One-Day cricket, scores 133 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy vs Vidarbha Hardik Pandya notched up his first-ever century in List A cricket today, scoring a ton off just 68 balls for Baroda against Vidarbha. He smashed 133 runs off just 92 balls with 11 sixes and eight fours as his knock propelled Baroda to a total closer to 300.

Rajkot:

Hardik Pandya played his first One-Day game today, since the ICC Champions Trophy last year, and smashed his first-ever century in the 50-over format in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Baroda against Vidarbha. He came out to bat at number seven when his team was in tatters at 71/5 in the 20th over and propelled them to a fighting score of 293 runs in 50 overs.

The all-rounder looked in amazing touch and made sure to smack boundaries now and then. He didn't spare any Vidarbha bowler, but Parth Rekhade was the one who was taken for the most runs as Hardik smashed 34 runs in his single over to race to century off just 68 balls.

He was batting on 66 off 62 balls at the end of 38 overs and then unleased the beast within to race to his maiden century in List A bowler with a 34-run over left-arm spinner Rekhade. He didn't stop even after getting to a ton and scored 133 runs off just 92 balls before getting out to Yash Thakur. Hardik smacked 11 sixes and eight fours during his blazing stay in the middle.

Axar Patel also shines for Gujarat, notches up his maiden List A ton

Meanwhile, Axar Patel also notched up his maiden List A century, smashing 130 runs off 111 deliveries for Gujarat against Andhra. Thanks to his scintillating knock that included 10 fours and five sixes, Gujarat posted 318 runs on the board for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs. Apart from Axar, Vishal Jayswal also scored 70 runs while Ravi Bishnoi pushed the score beyond the 300-run mark in the death overs with an unbeaten 31-run cameo.

In another game, Maharashtra have slammed 366 runs against Mumbai, courtesy a stunning ton from Arshin Kulkarni while Prithvi Shaw also scored 71 runs while opening the innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is expected to retain his place for the New Zealand series, also scored 66 runs off 52 balls.