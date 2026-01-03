BCCI remains non-committal over Bangladesh tour after Mustafizur Rahman row With the BCCI asking KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the IPL 2026, the board remains non-committal over their participation in the upcoming Bangladesh tour due to the political discourse between the two nations.

The diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh seem to be heading towards an all-time low, due to the political discourse between the two countries and the rapidly deteriorating relations between them. Recently, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) asked IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026.

It is worth noting that with the relations between India and Bangladesh worsening, the upcoming India tour of Bangladesh that was slated to be held in August 2026 has been postponed once more and will now be held in September.

However, despite the release of the schedule, uncertainty looms over the series. According to reports, the BCCI remains non-committal over its participation in the tour and is unlikely to agree to playing due to the political situation.

Could India-Bangladesh turn into a situation like Pakistan?

The reports also stated that with the BCCI unlikely to agree to playing in the series, the relations between India and Bangladesh could be similar to that of India and Pakistan.

It could also be possible that both India and Bangladesh would only play each other at neutral venues in global tournaments, but it could be interesting to see how the situation develops in the future.

The highlight of the row was the BCCI asking Mustafizur Rahman to be released from KKR ahead of the IPL 2026. The BCCI’s secretary, Devajit Saikia, revealed that they would allow KKR to name a replacement in Rahman’s place.

"Due to the recent developments that are going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players - Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh - from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement," BCCI secretary Devaji Saikia told ANI.

