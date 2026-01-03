Why is Shubman Gill not playing for Punjab vs Sikkim in Vijay Hazare Trophy? Shubman Gill was widely expected to take the field for Punjab today in the game against Sikkim in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, when the playing XI was announced, many were shocked to not see his name. Here's why Gill is not playing today for Punjab vs Sikkim:

Jaipur:

Shubman Gill was expected to play his first competitive game today since sustaining a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa. He had also reached Jaipur for the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Sikkim in Jaipur. But India's Test and ODI captain has gone missing from the playing XI, leaving the fans shocked. Interestingly, even around 90 minutes before the match, the Punjab Cricket Association also used Shubman Gill's poster to post about their upcoming match on X.

The reason for Gill not playing in today's Vijay Hazare Trophy clash is not clear at the moment, but it seems that he will attend the selection meeting for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. For the unversed, India's squad is expected to be announced today or tomorrow and according to reports, the selectors are set to meet online for the same reason and Gill is likely to attend the meeting.

Moreover, Gill's pictures with the Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland also went viral on Friday, sparking speculations if he is out of India and is yet to join Punjab's squad.

More to follow...