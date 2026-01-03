Why is Vaibhav Suryavanshi not playing for Bihar in Vijay Hazare Trophy? Vaibhav Suryavanshi is not feature in Bihar's today's match against Mizoram in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group clash. This is the final league stage clash in the Plate Group as Bihar aim to continue their domination in the tournament. But why is Vaibhav Suryavanshi not playing today?

The fifth round of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy are underway today, even as the Plate Group teams feature for one last time in the league stage. Bihar are playing against Mizoram and will be looking to register their fifth consecutive win this season. However, they will have to do so without their star player, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who opens the innings for them.

The reason why the left-hander is not playing is that he is part of India U19 squad on the South Africa tour that commences today. Moreover, the 14-year-old is also the captain of India U19, with Ayush Mhatre unfit and recovering for the U19 World Cup.

Overall, Vaibhav could only play two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Bihar this season and he sizzled in those appearances, amassing 221 runs at an average of 110.5 and a strike rate of 235.1. He also smashed 190 runs in the opening game against Arunachal Pradesh and could've also crossed the 200-run mark.

Can Vaibhav shine in South Africa?

Meanwhile, the fans will be eager to watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi play in South Africa, where he will be in action in three One-Day matches, with the opening match set to be played today in Benoni. With the U19 World Cup set to get underway later this month in South Africa and Zimbabwe, this series will be extremely important for the colts in blue in terms of adapting to the conditions.

Moreover, Vaibhav Suryavanshi will also have to make sure that captaincy doesn't affect his aggressive batting that has worked for him ever since he made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year for Rajasthan Royals.

