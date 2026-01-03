Steve Smith dismisses retirement speculations, says 'I am just enjoying my cricket' Australia's stand-in Test captain Steve Smith has confirmed that he is not following Usman Khawaja's footsteps and will not retire from Test cricket as of now. He also stated that he is enjoying his cricket at the moment and there isn't any need to step away.

Australia's stand-in Test captain Steve Smith has made it clear that he is not retiring from Test cricket anytime soon. He was speaking ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at the SCG and was asked whether he would also follow Usman Khawaja's footsteps and retire from the longest format of the game. Responding to the question, the 36-year-old came up with a blunt 'No'.

He also noted that it wouldn't be ideal for him to step away from the game, even as an experienced player like Khawaja is leaving. Moreover, he also stressed that he is enjoying his cricket at the moment and doesn't want to think too far ahead. "With Usman dropping off now he’s one of our experienced players, so it probably wouldn’t be ideal if he and I went out this week.

"I want to keep playing, so don’t read into that too much. I’m still playing, I’m enjoying it, so we’ll wait and see," Smith said in the press conference. Notably, Australia are not scheduled to play any Test until August 2026 after the game in Sydney, by when he will turn 37.

Australia stare at a packed Test schedule

Australia have a packed Test schedule once they resume playing in the format later this year and the South Africa tour will be massive for Steve Smith. It is their first tour to the Rainbow Nation since the sandpaper gate scandal in 2018, which saw Smith and David Warner get banned for one year, with the former also banned from captaincy for two years.

Australia are then scheduled to host New Zealand for a couple of Test before touring India for a five-match series, which follows a 150th anniversary Test against England. After the WTC 2025-27 final, the Aussies will tour England for a return Ashes and Smith is looking forward to helping the team transition well.

"I’m just enjoying my cricket, it’s fun, I feel we’ve got a really good team. The team we’ve had over the past three or four years, making two World Test Championship finals, different people have stood up at different times, it’s never been one or two people getting the job done, it’s been shared across.

"That’s made us a really good team, so it’s been good to be a part of and as an older player now, hopefully I can help some of the players coming through and help teach them the game of Test cricket. That’s my role now," Smith added.

