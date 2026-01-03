Kolkata Knight Riders issue statement after releasing Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of IPL 2026 IPL (Indian Premier League) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders took centre stage and released a statement where they confirmed the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad after the BCCI's directive.

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and directed the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026. It is worth noting that KKR roped in Rahman for Rs 9.2 crore, but they will be unable to avail themselves of the pacer’s services for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

With Rahman released, Kolkata Knight Riders came forward and issued a statement, officially confirming the Bangladesh pacer’s release from their squad. They also revealed they will be allowed a replacement player in Rahman’s place for the upcoming season.

"Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course," KKR said in the statement.

Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL career in numbers

Speaking of Mustafizur Rahman, the star Bangladesh pacer has plenty of experience playing in the IPL. Over the years, he has represented five IPL franchises and has played 60 games in the tournament so far.

In the 60 matches, Rahman has taken a total of 65 wickets to his name, maintaining an economy of 8.13. With him being released from IPL, the same could prove to be a big blow for three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, and with the tournament approaching, it could be interesting to see who is named as Rahman’s replacement for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Also Read: