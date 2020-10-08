Live IPL Match SRH vs KXIP: Live updates How to Watch IPL 2020 Live Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live IPL Match SRH vs KXIP: Live Match Watch IPL 2020 Live Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports and JioTV

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score IPL 2020: SRH 19/0 in 2 overs vs KXIP in Dubai

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 21st match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab (SRH vs KXIP) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live cricket TV, IPL 2020 Live, SRH vs KXIP live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch Live Cricket Today, SRH vs KXIP Live Streaming, IPL live toss win today match, live cricket toss today, IPL live toss win today match, today IPL match live, live IPL match watch online, today IPL match playing 11, live IPL match watch online, live toss IPL today, IPL live toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab match, SRH vs KXIP highlights, Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab live match, Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab live score here.

A team's success doesn't merely depend on individual performances but on collective effort. This can be said for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the ongoing IPL as they now have four defeats from five games despite witnessing fine performances from Mayank Agarwal and skipper KL Rahul. They will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who too have their own worries despite the presence of some quality players in their ranks. And in such a scenario, none of the two sides will leave any stone unturned to garner a much-needed win on Thursday evening. KXIP's batting has relied completely on Rahul and Mayank, who have amassed 302 and 272 runs respectively. Despite also having Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran in their ranks, the team has struggled on almost every occasion once the opening pair has departed. KXIP needs to fix this problem as soon as possible if they aim to enter the play-offs stage. Similar is the story of their bowling attack, which has so far revolved only around Mohammed Shami. Barring the India speedster, the others - M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, have largely failed.

LIVE MATCH STREAMING IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab begin?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 7 (Wednesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (SRH) IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KXIP) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh

Get the latest updates on SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 Today Match, check out the IPL Schedule for 2020 and Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket live score, INDIAN T20 LEAGUE, Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Live TV at India TV

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage