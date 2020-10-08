Image Source : IPLT20.COM SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score IPL 2020: SRH, KXIP look to bounce back

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of SRH vs KXIP live IPL match from Dubai. After losing four out of five matches, Kings XI Punjab will next lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. SRH are also going through a rough patch after their key pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out from the tournament due to injury. KXIP's strength has been in a formidable opening duo. Skipper KL Rahul has been in scintillating form this year, scoring two fifties and a century, while Mayank Agarwal also has a half-century and a ton to his credit. The two have done the heavy-lifting for the team. Warner and his men were handed a 34-run defeat by the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Having lost their opening two games due to the middle order, Sunrisers addressed the issue by bringing in Williamson to the playing XI at the expense of an all-round option. Skipper Warner backed youngsters Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad to fill in for the fifth bowler and the risk paid off as the former champions won two games on the trot. Here you can follow all the live score SRH vs KXIP, SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Match Score, Match Score SRH vs KXIP.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score IPL 2020: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

