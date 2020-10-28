Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020: RCB off to a solid start

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020: Pollard opts to bowl against RCB

Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of MI vs RCB live IPL match from Abu Dhabi. All eyes will be on the availability of Rohit Sharma after the swashbuckling opener missed past few games due to fitness concerns. While Mumbai are sitting on top of the table despite their eight-wicket hammering by Rajasthan Royals with 14 points, Virat Kohli-led RCB too remain on 14 following their loss to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. A win for either side on Wednesday should be enough to take it to the play-offs. Rohit's fitness has become a subject of unwanted attention ahead of the game. Having missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury, Mumbai Indians skipper returned to the nets on Monday, a day when he was not named in the India squad for the Australia series. Here you can follow all the live score and updates of MI vs RCB live IPL match from Abu Dhabi. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score and Updates Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020: RCB 54/0 in 6 overs vs MI in Abu Dhabi

19.57 IST: Pattinson to Padikkal, FOUR! The batsman makes room for himself and fires it over extra cover to finish the powerplay with a boundary.

19.53 IST: Pattinson to Padikkal, FOUR! Slightly on the pads and the southpaw guides it fine for a boundary.

19.52 IST: Boult to Philippe, FOUR! The batsman tries to pull it hard but gets only an edge which races away for a boundary at fine leg.

19.50 IST: Boult to Philippe, SIX! Too full from the Kiwi pacer and the Aussie batsman just plays straight over the boundary rope for a maximum.

19.46 IST: Pattinson to Philippe, FOUR! Short ball and Josh Philippe pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.

19.44 IST: Pattinson to Padikkal, FOUR! A tad full from the pacer and Dev flicks it over deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

19.41 IST: Krunal to Padikkal, FOUR! The southpaw plays a lap sweep to collect a boundary. Smart batting from the young man.

19.37 IST: Bumrah to Philippe, FOUR! WHAT A SHOT! Length ball and the batsman drives it through the mid-on for a lovely boundary.

19.33 IST: Boult to Padikkal, FOUR! Back of a length ball and the southpaw slams it through covers for a boundary.

* Trent Boult to start the proceedings with new ball

* Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe to open the innings for RCB

19.06 IST: Playing XIs of both teams are out:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

19.00 IST: Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard wins toss and elects to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

18.40 IST: Will the big man fires against his favourite opponent?

18.15 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of MI vs RCB live IPL match from Abu Dhabi.

Brief Preview: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to secure the first playoff spot when they meet in Abu Dhabi later tonight. Both are tied on 14 points and while MI are at the top of the table, RCB trail them at third position on Net Run Rate. Delhi Capitals squandered the opportunity to go top of the table last night when they suffered a heavy 88-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, meaning that both MI and RCB have a golden opportunity to seal a playoff berth tonight. (READ FULL)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage