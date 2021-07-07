'Quickest hands in world, not just east': Sangakkara's witty response on ICC's video of MS Dhoni's stumpings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 'Quickest hands in world, not just east': Sangakkara's witty response on ICC's video of MS Dhoni's stumping

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 40th birthday today. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August last year, is widely regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers in the world.

On his birthday, the official account of the International Cricket Council posted a compilation video of Dhoni's stumpings in the ICC tournaments throughout his career.

"Only for a fraction of a second and Dhoni, like lightning, had those bails off." Happy birthday to one of the sharpest keepers in cricket history," wrote the ICC as they shared the video.

In the video, the ICC made a graphic which said, "MS Dhoni, the Quickest Hands in the East."

To this, former Sri Lankan captain and fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara pointed out, "Quickest hands in the world during his time not just the East."

Dhoni, who represented India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is, is the only captain to win all ICC trophies; the T20 World Cup (2007), the ODI World Cup (2011) and the Champions Trophy (2013), as well as holding the ICC Test Mace in 2009.