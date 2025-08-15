'Kuch nasha tirange ki aan ka hai': Sachin, Sehwag lead cricketers' reactions to India's 79th Independence Day India celebrated its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, with celebrations across the country. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, hoisted the Indian tricolour at Red Fort amid overcast weather in the capital city and the cricketers' reactions and wishes followed.

New Delhi:

The whole of India celebrated the country's 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, as the citizens drowned in the nationalistic and patriotic fervour. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Mithali Raj and Virat Kohli led the Indian cricketers' reaction as country completed 78 years since it got free from the British rule, which went on for over 200 years.

Former India captain Virat Kohli shared a graphic with the text appearing word by word, giving his respect to the armed forces of the country. "Today, we smile in freedom because they stood with unwavering courage. We salute and honor the sacrifices of our heroes on this joyous Independence Day. Proud to be Indian. Jai Hind," Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

Former India women's captain Mithali Raj acknowledged that it hasn't been the easiest of years for the country with the cross-border conflicts, a plane crash, deaths due to lack of proper infrastructure - bridges, roads, etc. but the country and its citizens have collectively fought through to overcome the snag which hit the nation on multiple occasions.

"This year tested our resilience as a nation, from challenges at our borders to trials within. Yet, our spirit stands unbroken, just as it did for those brave hearts. On this Independence Day, let’s honour their sacrifices by staying united, working harder, and building an India stronger, fairer, and prosperous for all. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind," Mithali Raj wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

While Virender Sehwag came up with a creatively interesting poem in Hindi to celebrate the greatness of the country, the likes of Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma posted their pictures alongside the Indian tricolour. Take a look at the several reactions:

(Image Source : @VIRATKOHLI INSTAGRAM)Virat Kohli's wish for Independence Day on his Instagram

It was a gloomy, overcast morning in New Delhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at Red Fort, followed by giving his longest Independence Day speech, lasting 103 minutes.