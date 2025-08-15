Why did Neeraj Chopra withdraw from Silesia Diamond League in Poland? India's star Neeraj Chopra has opted to skip the Silesia Diamond League, set to take place in Poland on August 16. The event was supposed to be a star-studded face-off between him and Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem. But their absence has taken the sheen out of the entire event.

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra has withdrawn from the Silesia Diamond League 2025 that is scheduled to take place on August 16 (Saturday). The event organisers had teased a star-studded face-off between him and Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan. However, both of them were absent from the official entry list for the meet in Poland. The fans are wondering the reason for his absence from this event, as he was last in action on July 5 in the Neeraj Chopra Classic.

Is Neeraj Chopra fit?

Yes, Neeraj Chopra is fit, and the main reason for his absence from the upcoming meet doesn't seem to be injury. The exact reason is not yet clear, but it seems that Neeraj is gearing up for the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo. The javelin throw event is set to take place on September 17 and 18 and the 27-year-old could be serving his energy for the tournament.

Neeraj Chopra's position in Diamond League

Another possible reason for Neeraj Chopra to skip the Silesia Diamond League and concentrate on the World Championship next month could be his position in the points table. He is currently in second place with 15 points to show for his efforts, only behind Julian Weber who also has scored 15 points. Anderson Peters is in third place while Keshorn Walcott is next.

Notably, among the top four, only Neeraj isn't participating in the Silesia Diamond League, and in the worst case, he will slip to fourth position and will get a chance to recover in the next round of the Diamond League. The final round of the Diamond League is scheduled to take place later this month in Zurich and Neeraj might be directly targeting to play in that round which will also be the precursor to the World Athletics Championship.

