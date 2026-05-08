Krunal Pandya educates on his bowling evolution, art of bowling bouncers as a spinner

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been one of the standout performers of the season. He has claimed 10 wickets in 10 games so far in the IPL 2026, but most importantly, he has been extremely effective in the middle overs, keeping the batters in check. Despite being a spinner, he hasn’t been shy to bowl a bouncer or even a side-arm, which has troubled the batters this season.

Reflecting on his evolution this season, the 35-year-old said his mindset changed, making him highly effective. He understands that bowling a bad delivery will cost him runs and hence, he doesn’t think about what could go wrong, but tries to capitalise on the situation. The spinner also has enough confidence that if he bowls a good delivery, the batter can’t even cross 30 yards.

"On grounds like Wankhede or Chinnaswamy, especially Chinnaswamy, the boundaries are small. So, I tell myself that if I bowl a bad ball, it will go for a six, whether it is 80 meters or 50 or 60 meters. Sometimes that creates a negative thought when the boundary is small. So, I take the boundary size out of my mind. I know that if I bowl a good ball, the batter won't be able to hit it even 30 yards. So, I think that way: if I bowl my best ball, they won't be able to hit me even on a small ground,” Krunal said in Star Sports’ ‘Superstars’ show.

Have to add variety to your bowling arsenal: Krunal

The Ahmedabad-born also shared that since the batters have evolved heavily in T20 cricket, the bowlers too need to add variety in their arsenal and that is exactly what he did. He highlighted the importance of being one step ahead of the batters and added that bowling bouncers in the middle was a well-thought-out plan, not something sudden.

"If you follow the IPL closely over the last 10 years, the striking ability of batters has changed drastically. Today, the power-hitting is constantly evolving. The new-age batters coming in have an insane ability to clear the ropes with ease. So as a bowler, I have realised that you have to add variety to your bowling arsenal. You must stay one step ahead of the batter. That is how bowling bouncers and yorkers came into the process. It was not that I suddenly woke up one day and started bowling bouncers as a spinner. It was a very well thought-out plan, understanding what a bouncer does psychologically to a batter,” Krunal added.

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