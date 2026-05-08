'Could revive their season': Zaheer Khan reveals Kolkata Knight Riders' potential trick to success ahead of DC

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders’ have had a subpar season in the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, the three-time champions find themselves in eighth place in the standings. With nine games played, the side have won three, lost five, and one of their games has produced no result.

They are slated to take on Delhi Capitals in the tournament next. The two sides will take on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the 51st game of the tournament on May 8th.

Ahead of the game, former India cricketer Zaheer Khan took centre stage and talked about how the duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy can be crucial to their success in the upcoming games of the season.

"KKR should be settled with the side that played the last game, with Finn Allen opening. This team's success is directly linked with Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. In this format, just one or two guys having a good day can secure a win for you. KKR are not completely out and could revive their season like CSK,” Zaheer Khan said on Cricbuzz.

Zaheer gave his take on DC’s form as well

Furthermore, Zaheer Khan talked about the form of Delhi Capitals, claiming that close losses in the early stages of the tournament have come to harm them, with their qualification to the playoffs looking tough.

"The GT game was the beginning of the slide for them. You falter and lose such a close game, and then you fail to defend 264, which has led to huge chopping and changing in their lineup. A bit of cluttered thinking has crept in. Doubts have set in the whole group," said Zaheer.

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