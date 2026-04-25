KL Rahul surpasses Yashasvi Jaiswal, sits just behind Chris Gayle after exceptional innings against PBKS

New Delhi:

The 35th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Delhi Capitals taking on Punjab Kings. The two sides locked horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 25, and the game began with Delhi coming in to bat first.

Star batter KL Rahul was the star of the show for Delhi Capitals. Scoring 152* runs in 67 deliveries, Rahul propelled Delhi to a score of 264 runs in the first innings of the game and broke a plethora of records in his knock as well.

Furthermore, Rahul surpassed star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal in the list of players with the highest boundary count in an IPL innings. Rahul now sits in second place in the list with 25 boundaries to his name. Chris Gayle sits in first place with 30 boundaries to his name, while Jaiswal is in third with 24.

KL Rahul opened up on his knock after the first innings

After putting forth a brilliant showing, Rhaul took centre stage and talked about his performance. He talked about how the heat had gotten to him and that he has to hydrate and recover for the second innings and hoped that he does not suffer cramps in the innings.

“I'm obviously happy. I've taken a beating due to the heat, just need to hydrate and recover. So it's mixed emotions at the moment. I hope I don't cramp later on. (How's the pitch and a word on that partnership with Nitish Rana?) Phenomenal knock from Nitish. The way he came in and you know, I think when you can hit proper cricket shots and get boundaries in the first six overs and continue to do that, I think the bowling team feels a lot more pressure when you're when you're trying to hit big sixes or trying to slog, then the opposition already feels like they're in with a chance,” Rahul said after the first innings.

Highest boundary count in an IPL innings (4s+6s)

30 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

25 - KL Rahul (DC) vs PBKS, Delhi, 2026

24 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2023

24 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025

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