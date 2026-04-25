KL Rahul leaves behind MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina in most-prolific IPL record after KLassy carnage vs PBKS

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals star batter KL Rahul unleashed a classy carnage as he ripped apart the Punjab Kings bowling attack in a stellar display of batting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 25. Rahul achieved several milestones on the way to his unbeaten 152 off 67 balls after receiving an early lifeline from Shashank Singh. Rahul became the first-ever Indian player to have scored a 150 in an IPL match, going past Abhishek Sharma, who had made 141 against the PBKS only last year. The 34-year-old opener has also surpassed legendary players like MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina with his knock. He went past the CSK talismans for scoring the most runs in the Indian cash-rich league as he now took the fifth spot.

Coming into this game, Rahul had made 5427 runs in 142 innings in IPL and was the seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament. However, with his unscathed 152, the 34-year-old has gone past the two Indian icons as he now tallies 5579 runs in 143 outings.

Most runs in the IPL:

8989 - Virat Kohli

7183 - Rohit Sharma

6769 - Shikhar Dhawan

6565 - David Warner

5579 - KL Rahul

5528 - Suresh Raina

5439 - MS Dhoni

Rahul sets highest score by an Indian in a T20 innings

Meanwhile, Rahul's unbeaten 152 is now also the highest score by an Indian in a single T20 innings. The previous top score in the shortest format by an Indian belonged to Tilak Varma, who had made 151 off 67 balls for Hyderabad against Meghalaya in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024.

Highest individual scores by an Indian in Men’s T20s:

152* - KL Rahul vs PBKS, Delhi, 2026

151 - Tilak Varma vs Meghalaya, Rajkot, 2024

148 - Abhishek Sharma vs Bengal, Secunderabad, 2025

147 - Shreyas Iyer vs Sikkim, Indore, 2019

146* - Punit Bisht vs Mizoram, Chennai, 2021

Delhi post 264 on board in first innings

Delhi Capitals posted 264 on the board in the first innings. It is the seventh-highest score by a team in IPL history. Meanwhile, Rahul and Rana stitched a 220-run partnership, which is the second-highest for any wicket in IPL history. This is only behind the herculean effort of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in their 229-run stand against the Gujarat Lions for the second wicket in that famous game in 2016.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul scripts history, breaks Abhishek Sharma's all-time record by an Indian in IPL against PBKS