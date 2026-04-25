Lungi Ngidi: Which player was named concussion substitute for DC pacer after his horrific fall in IPL 2026?

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Lungi Ngidi suffered a horrific fall in his team's IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jailey Stadium on Saturday, April 25. Ngidi was fielding at mid-off in the second inning when he backtracked to take an aerial catch of Priyansh Arya in the third over. Ngidi suffered an ugly fall onto the ground headfirst.

The pacer was in big pain and was not able to move as a stretcher arrived to pick him up. The DC teammates wore an ugly look as the fast bowler was not able to board the stretcher with the physios checking in on him. Tensions touched sky-high when an ambulance rushed to the ground to take Ngidi off and to a hospital.

Who replaced Ngidi?

Vipraj Nigam immediately replaced Ngidi as the concussion substitute. Initially, it looked like Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera would be the concussion substitute as he was going through his warm-ups after Ngidi's injury. He slotted on the field but was not Ngidi's replacement as Vipraj came in for him.

DC post huge 264/2 after Rahul's century and Nitish' blitz

Delhi Capitals posted 264 runs on the board in the first innings. It is the seventh-highest score by a team in IPL history. Meanwhile, Rahul and Rana stitched a 220-run partnership, which is the second-highest for any wicket in IPL history.

KL Rahul unleashed a classy carnage as he ripped apart the Punjab Kings bowling attack in a stellar display of batting. Rahul achieved several milestones on the way to his unbeaten 152 off 67 balls after receiving an early lifeline from Shashank Singh. Rahul became the first-ever Indian player to have scored a 150 in an IPL match, going past Abhishek Sharma, who had made 141 against the PBKS only last year.

The 34-year-old opener has also surpassed legendary players like MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina with his knock. He went past the CSK talismans for scoring the most runs in the Indian cash-rich league as he now took the fifth spot.

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