IPL 2020: KL Rahul’s and Karun Nair’s old RCB troll video goes viral after KXIP’s massive win

Thursday was a heart-wrenching day for Royal Challengers Bangalore fans, whose team were handed a 97-run drubbing by Kings XI Punjab. The loss was inflicted by none other than KL Rahul, who hails from Bengaluru and made his debut for the franchise in 2013.

The 26-year-old KXIP skipper slammed 69-ball 132 to pile on RCB’s misery as their morale to win maiden IPL title in 13 years was severely dented. The franchise’s 2018 tagline ‘E sala cup namde’, which translates to ‘this year cup is ours’, has often led to trolling on social media by rival fans.

In another such instance after Thursday’s defeat, a two-year-old video by KXIP batsman Karun Nair went viral online and rubbed salt on RCB fans’ wounds.

In the two-year-old short selfie video, taken by Nair in Kolkata after a win over KKR, the K’taka Ranji could be heard asking KL Rahul, “What do you have to say”, to which Rahul quipped: “E sala cup namde guru’ with a wicked smirk on both the cricketers’ faces.

The video was shot at the iconic Eden Garden after KXIP rose to the top of the table in IPL 2018 with four wins in five games.

