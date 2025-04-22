KL Rahul creates history, breaks all-time IPL record after getting to 5000 runs during LSG vs DC clash KL Rahul has shattered an all-time IPL record during his 57-run knock for Delhi Capitals in their clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Rahul got to the milestone of 5000 runs in the Indian cash rich league.

Delhi Capitals star KL Rahul etched his name into the history books as he starred in his team's clash against his former side, Lucknow Super Giants, in the Indian Premier League 2025. Rahul slammed a half-century and registered a massive record in the clash at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Rahul got to the 5000-run mark in the Indian cash-rich league and has created history as he has become the fastest batter to reach the milestone. Rahul reached the landmark in just 130 innings, breaking Aussie star David Warner's record. Warner had reached the 5000-run mark in 135 innings.

Fastest to 5000 runs in IPL:

1 - KL Rahul: 130 innings

2 - David Warner: 135 innings

3 - Virat Kohli: 157 innings

4 - AB de Villiers: 161 innings

5 - Shikhar Dhawan: 168 innings

Rahul slammed his third half century of the season and 48th in the Indian Premier League overall. He led DC to a brilliant win as he finished things off with a six. DC chased down 160 with ease with eight wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare.

Abhishek Porel was also on song as he made 51 from 36 balls. Axar Patel came in to bat at No.4 and made a stroke-filled 34 from 20 deliveries, laced with four sixes and a four.

Earlier, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh's 87-run opening partnership helped LSG set up a strong platform before they let go the advantage they had. Mukesh Kumar starred with the ball as he took four wickets in his four overs.

LSG's Playing XI:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

DC's Playing XI:

Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar