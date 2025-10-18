Kiran Navgire etches name in history books with quickfire century against Punjab Star India batter Krian Navgire put in an exceptional performance against Punjab while playing for Maharashtra in the Women's T20 Trophy. Scoring a century in just 34 deliveries, Navgire scripted history with a brilliant knock.

Nagpur:

Star India women’s batter Kiran Navgire has scripted history with an exceptional performance, representing Maharashtra against Punjab in the Women’s T20 Trophy. Navgire put in an exceptional performance with the bat. Scoring a century in just 34 deliveries, the 31-year-old recorded the fastest century in women’s T20s.

Navgire went on to break the record of New Zealand’s Sophie Devine, who held the record for the fastest century in women’s T20s, achieving the feat in just 36 deliveries. Breaking her record, Navgire put in a performance of a lifetime, etching her name in history.

Taking on Punjab in the clash in Nagpur on October 17, the clash saw Punjab coming in to bat first and posting a total of 113 runs in the first innings of the game after an unbeaten 30-run knock by Priya Kumari. However, as Maharashtra came out to chase down the target, it was all one-way traffic as Navgire scored 106* runs in 35 deliveries, helping her side register a nine-wicket victory in the game. Ishwari Savkar, who opened alongside Navgire in the clash was unable to play a major role in the run chase as she was dismissed on a score of one run.

Navgire will hope to maintain form across tournaments

It is worth noting that Kiran Navgire’s explosive performances led to her making her international debut, as she played for India against England for the first time in 2022. However, she has been unable to find a place in the squad since the Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

Although she has been a regular performer for UP Warriorz in the WPL (Women’s Premier League), having played a total of 25 matches in the tournament where the star batter has amassed 419 to her name, maintaining an average of 17.45 runs, and three half centuries in the competition as well.

