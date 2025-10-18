Afghanistan withdraws from tri-series against Pakistan after 3 local cricketers die in airstrike The Afghanistan Cricket Board took to social media and announced that they would be pulling out of their upcoming tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka after the tragic death of three local cricketers who died as a result of the cross-border attacks between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In a major development, ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) recently came forward and announced that they will be pulling out of their upcoming tri-series against Pakistan due to the death of three local cricketers in the cross-border attacks in the Urgun district of the country.

It is worth noting that Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan were set to take on each other in a tri-series that was arranged by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and was supposed to be played between November 17 and 29 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

However, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the ACB took centre stage and informed the fans about the tragic loss of lives of three local cricketers who were returning home after playing a friendly game in Sharana, the capital of Paktika province.

“Statement of Condolence. The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime,” the ACB tweeted.

“In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November,” the tweeted added.

PCB yet to make a comment on the same

Notably, the PCB is yet to make a comment on the development. The tri-series against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka would have been the second tri-series involving Pakistan and Afghanistan in 2025; however, it would have been their first on Pakistani soil.

In the tri-series, Pakistan and Afghanistan would have taken on each other twice. The first meeting was slated to be held on November 17 and once again on November 23. However, the attack has seen the side pull out of the series, leaving the tournament in disarray.

