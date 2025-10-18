'I stand with our people': Rashid Khan slams Pakistan after airstrike claims lives of three local cricketers Star Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan took centre stage and slammed Pakistan after the airstrike launched by the country claimed the lives of three local cricketers. He also supported the ACB's decision to pull out of the upcoming tri-series.

Star Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan took to social media and slammed the Pakistan airstrike on civilian areas that ended up claiming the lives of three local cricketers. He described the attacks as completely ‘barbaric’ and ‘immoral’. It is worth noting that Rashid Khan made the tweet after the ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) announced that they will be pulling out of the upcoming tri-series against Pakistan.

The ACB decided to pull out of the tri-series after Pakistani airstrikes on civilian areas in Afghanistan claimed many civilian lives. The series was slated to be held in Pakistan from November 5 to 29, and Afghanistan pulling out of the series has put the tournament into jeopardy.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage,” Rashid Khan tweeted.

“It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed. In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time, our national dignity must come before all else,” he added.

The ACB paid their respect to the victims

The ACB also took to social media and paid tribute to the three local cricketers who lost their lives in the airstrikes. The three victims have been identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, alongside five others who lost their lives as well.

Dozens of lives have reportedly been claimed on both sides after a brief 48-hour ceasefire, which Pakistan has now broken after the country launched airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province.

