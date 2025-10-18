Suryakumar Yadav reveals fear of losing T20I captaincy amidst rise of Shubman Gill Suryakumar Yadav has been leading an Indian team full of match-winners in the T20Is. However, the India T20I skipper has revealed his fear of losing captaincy after the rise of Shubman Gill, who has taken over as captain in the ODIs and the Tests.

New Delhi:

Suryakumar Yadav has been at the helm of a ridiculously dominant Indian T20I team that has set a great template of T20 batting. With the likes of hard-hitting batters, match-winning spinners and speedsters, and a plethora of all-round options, the Indian team possibly has every arsenal needed to win big tournaments.

They did win one in 2024 under Rohit Sharma to end their 11-year-long wait for an ICC title, but they have been even more dangerous with the bat now. While Surya is not among the big runs, he has been doing the job well in leading the team, which recently won the Asia Cup 2025.

Meanwhile, the Indian T20 captain Suryakumar has revealed his fear of losing captaincy as Shubman Gill has been on a rise in the leadership group. Gill became the ODI captain after taking on the Test captain, stepping into the shoes of Rohit Sharma, who has retired from Tests but is in the ODI team for the upcoming series against Australia. Gill has also been appointed as the T20I vice-captain.

"I am very happy for him that he has become captain in two formats. He has done really well. I won’t lie, everyone feels that fear. But, it is the kind of fear that keeps you motivated," Suryakumar said as quoted by the Indian Express.

The Indian T20I skipper said he shares a strong bond with Gill. "The camaraderie between me and him (Shubman Gill) is amazing off the field and on it. I know what kind of player and human he is. So it just motivates me to do well, but I am happy for him," he added.

Surya was a late bloomer on the T20I circuit as he made his debut at 31 in 2021. He famously hit his first ball for a six. SKY stated that he does not let fear affect his future and would not have began his career the way he did if it would affect him.

"If I was someone who got affected by things like these and thought so much about it, I wouldn’t have played my first ball in international cricket the way I did. So I have left that fear behind a long time back. I believe if I am working hard on myself, following things that have to be followed, working very hard and being honest to myself, the rest will be taken care of," he added.