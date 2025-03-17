Khushdil Shah imposed with hefty fine for breaching ICC code of conduct Star Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah has been imposed a hefty fine by the ICC for breaching the code of conduct during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand.

Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah has caught all the headlines after he was fined 50 per cent of his match fees after the first T20I of Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand. Shah was fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct, and he has been given three demerit points as well.

It is worth noting that the incident occurred during the eighth over of Pakistan's innings. After playing a shot, Khushdil ran into the bowler, who had his back turned towards him. The umpire had a word with Khushdil after he completed the two runs.

Notably, Khushdil accepted the charge put upon him, so a need for a formal hearing was diminished. Speaking of Khushdil’s performance, the all-rounder was the highest run-getter for Pakistan in the first T20I of the series against New Zealand.

The game between both sides was held at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on March 16, and the clash began with Pakistan coming in to bat first. The Men in Green saw their openers, Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz, departing for a duck.

Salman Agha added 18 runs on the board, with Shah amassing 32 runs in 30 deliveries. In the first innings of the game, Pakistan were bundled out for a score of 91 runs. As for New Zealand, Jacob Duffy was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Kyle Jamieson took three wickets, with Ish Sodhi taking two and Zakary Foulkes striking once as well.

Aiming to chase down the meagre total, New Zealand opened their innings with Tim Seifert and Finn Allen opening the innings. Seifert amassed 44 runs in 29 deliveries, with Allen staying unbeaten on a score of 29* runs in 17 deliveries. Furthermore, Tim Robinson added 18* runs on the board as New Zealand won the game by nine wickets.