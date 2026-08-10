Team India clear the air over Shubman Gill amid injury concerns ahead of first Sri Lanka Test

New Delhi:

India and Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other in the first Test of the upcoming two-game Test series. The two sides are slated to meet at the Galle International Stadium on August 15th. It is worth noting that ahead of the series, India took on Sri Lanka Cricket XI in a three-day practice game.

Before the start of the clash, the visitors were hit with a major snag when skipper Shubman Gill missed the first two days of practice after sustaining an impact injury to his right ring finger during practice ahead of the series. The star batter finally returned on day three of the tour game and scored 44 runs to his name as well.

Speaking on the same, India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule provided a crucial update on Gill’s injury. He revealed that Gill not playing on the first two days of the tour game was due to a precaution and was nothing serious.

“I think it was just a precaution more than anything else. And he has been absolutely fine. He has been doing his training. And the management decided that we could just take that precaution of not putting him into that on the first day. And I think everything, the way he batted in the second inning, was again, you know, flawless. And he is very much ready for the Test match,” Bahutule told reporters after the practice game.

Bahutule opened up on Gill’s preparation

Furthermore, Bahutule talked about how Gill’s preparation is going ahead of the two-game Test series. He went on to state that the Indian skipper is not looking to leave everything to chance and heaped praise on his recent performance as well.

“Shubman takes his preparation very seriously. And he is a very meticulous boy. And he understands that, whatever the demand is for that particular series, the attack has been successful for the Sri Lankan team. His preparation is done accordingly. So, the net bowlers who have come with us have a good opportunity to bowl Shubman,” Bahutule said.

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