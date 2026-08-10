'I'm no God': Devendra Mahto joins Jharkhand students' march, appeals for calm on CM Hemant Soren's birthday

New Delhi:

Despite being on a hunger strike for nine days over irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Monday joined the protesting students in their march to state Assembly, while urging everyone to remain calm and peaceful, as it was the birthday of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Speaking to reporters in Ranchi, the activist said the protesters should avoid violence like it happened on July 20 during the Cockroach Janta Party's march to the Parliament over NEET paper leak. He, however, criticised the state government and asked why it is not accepting the demands of the students.

Mahto, who lost around 10.5 kg of weight due to the fast, further said he is not a God, but a normal person, and his person life will not change. He said he couldn't stop himself for joining the march towards the Assembly after hundreds of people participated in the agitation.

"Why does the government want anarchy? Why isn't the government accepting the demands of students. I would like to thank the students for participating in the protest. I would also like to thank the media. However, I urge everyone to remain peaceful," he said.

"I don't want students to do anything like the Jantar Mantar... It is Hemant Soren's birthday. We should not promote anarchy. Blood should not be shed. If the government fails to accept the students' demand, then it would be considered a murder of democracy. Despite everything, I have joined the protest today. I am just a voice of the students," he added.

The Jharkhand government and the students have held several rounds of talks, but have failed to end the impasse. Even as the government has claimed that 98 per cent of the students' demands have been accepted, the agitators have claimed that only three of the 13 exams were cancelled which they wanted to be scrapped.

The students have called for a probe either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

With the impasse continuing, the march to Assembly was called on Monday, which coincided with Soren's 51st birthday. Prohibitory orders have been issued around the Assembly and security has been tightened, but the students have continued their march.

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