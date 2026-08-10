'Absolutely ready': Veteran India pacer gives his take on potential India return ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

New Delhi:

The ODI World Cup 2027 has quickly become one of the most discussed topics in world cricket ahead of the start of the competition. Slated to be held next year, there is no doubt that the ODI World Cup is regarded as the title to win in world cricket, and with it looming on the horizon, the various sides are hard at work gearing up for the event.

Ahead of the competition, there has been heavy discussion around what the Indian team’s squad could look like for the tournament, and a major talking point around the same has been the potential inclusion of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Coming on the back of an exceptional IPL season where he helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru win their second straight IPL title, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in brilliant form of late, which has seen many experts back his inclusion in India’s squad. Speaking on the same, the 36-year-old himself came forward and revealed that he is ready if he gets the chance.

“Why would I say no if I get a call? Absolutely ready. “Honestly, I cannot say exactly how ready I am. My job is to play cricket and that is why I have come here to play in the UP T20 league. I didn’t come here with the intention of moving to another place or reaching another level,” Bhuvneshwar Kumar was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

“We play IPL knowing we have to perform and win matches for the team, but I didn’t come here to the UP T20 league hoping to get picked elsewhere or because someone said something,” he added.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s career in numbers

Speaking of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the veteran pacer, while not being a part of the current Indian set-up, used to be a huge part of the side back in the day. With 121 ODI caps under his name, the 36-year-old has taken a total of 141 wickets to his name while maintaining an economy of 5.08.

If he manages to make the Indian squad for the World Cup next, the veteran star will look to make the most of his experience at hand and help the Men in Blue win the one title that has eluded them in recent times.

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