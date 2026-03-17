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Josh Hazlewood update: How many IPL 2026 matches will RCB pacer miss?

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood will miss the first two IPL 2026 games due to a hamstring injury, sitting out clashes against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Jacob Duffy will lead the bowling, with Hazlewood set to return against Rajasthan Royals on April 10.

Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood Image Source : PTI
Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood is expected to miss the first two games of the IPL 2026 season. He suffered a hamstring injury for New South Wales, which resulted in him being ruled out of the Ashes and also the T20 World Cup in 2026. As things stand, he is recovering well, but will not start the season. In his absence, Jacob Duffy is expected to lead the bowling department.

However, Hazlewood is expected to return to full fitness soon. Cricbuzz reported that he will miss the heavyweight clashes against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, before returning for the match against Rajasthan Royals on April 10 in Guwahati. 

More to follow..

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Cricket Josh Hazlewood Rcb Ipl IPL 2026
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