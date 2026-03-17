AB de Villiers shares key advice to MS Dhoni before IPL 2026, believes Sanju Samson is ready to take over

New Delhi:

In a blockbuster trade deal ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Chennai Super Kings roped in Sanju Samson for Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder was a key part of CSK’s three title-winning campaigns, but the team management wanted to bring in a bigger brand of cricketer, who can replace MS Dhoni in the long run. For the same reason, they sacrificed the veteran Jadeja and also Sam Curran, who joined Rajasthan Royals as part of the trade deal.

Former South Africa international AB de Villiers weighed in on the strategy, highlighting the brand value and influence that Samson brings. However, he recommended that Dhoni bat in the middle order in the upcoming season rather than lower down, as he has in recent years. De Villiers pointed out that batting at eight or nine limited Dhoni’s impact and suggested that playing him solely for CSK’s brand image would be a mistake. He also noted that Samson is the perfect candidate to take over once Dhoni calls his time.

"It's very tricky and not straightforward. Brands are built over years, and CSK have built this empire over many years with the MS Dhoni figure that's always been there. When you mention CSK, you immediately think of Dhoni. I feel that in the last few years, his role has purely been about keeping that brand as strong as possible. That's why I don’t see a role for him batting at eight or nine and not really doing enough, like last season,” AB de Villiers said while speaking on JioStar's 'IPL Today Live'.

"We know he can be impactful with the bat, but if he's batting that low and not captaining, it feels like he's almost just making up for a spot for the wrong reasons. There’s still a place for him, but he needs to bat higher, at least at six, maybe even at five or four at times. It’s a tricky situation, but Sanju Samson is the right guy to take over, and credit to Dhoni because he's hung around, waiting for the right person to come. If MS plays, I want him to put himself under more pressure and be the guy to handle those big moments,” he added.

CSK's campaign begins on March 30

Chennai Super Kings will play Rajasthan Royals in their opening game of the IPL 2026. Samson, Jadeja and Curran playing against their former teams will only elevate the intensity of the match. The five-time champions will next play Punjab Kings, followed by matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals on April 3, 5 and 11, respectively.

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