IPL 2020: We need to set standards high against Virat Kohli's RCB, says SRH star Jonny Bairstow

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Sunrisers Hyderabad star Jonny Bairstow

Sunrisers Hyderabad were handed a big boost when their key stars David Warner and Jonny Bairstow were granted availability for their first Indian Premier League 2020 games against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Monday after 36-hour quarantine.

The duo was part of the England-Australia player contingent that reached the UAE on September 17 after international series in the UK and on the eve of the Monday’s match, they also joined training session for the first time.

And speaking to SRH’s official twitter handle, English wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow said that they can’t take a side like RCB lightly and need to put on their A-game for a victory.

“Whether we are batting or bowling, we need to set the standards high when we go out there and perform as we know RCB is a very very strong team,” the 30-year-old Englishman said. “But we also know we have some very very talented players within our group. And if we execute our skills then we will set us all to win the game.”

Talking about team’s new coach Sir Trevor Bayliss, an experienced IPL campaigner with two titles to his name with Kolkata Knight Riders among his long list of success, Bairstow felt the Aussie coach’s experience can give SunRisers an edge in IPL 2020.

“Trevor is an amazing coach and his reputation obviously in the IPL is very very good having won it previously. This year the experiences he has got from winning the competition can stand us in good stead for winning it. We played some good cricket last year but hopefully, we can go one better this year,” he said.

Before concluding the IPL 2020 feels different this time as they are not in Hyderabad and said the Orange Army (fans of SRH) will be missed.

