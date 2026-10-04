Shubman Gill reflects on areas that India could look to improve in ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

The Indian team put forth a good showing in their recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies. The Men in Blue defeated the West Indies across the first two ODIs of the series and lost the third ODI of the series. It is worth noting that throughout the series, the Indian team was quite subpar in fielding and looked stale with the ball as well.

Putting forth a good showing with the bat, India posted a total of 351 runs in the first innings of the third ODI but failed to limit the West Indies, as Amir Jangoo and Shai Hope performed brilliantly to propel the visitors to a brilliant victory.

Speaking after the game, India skipper Shubman Gill came forward and talked about the various areas that India could improve in as the ODI World Cup 2027 approaches.

“Overall in the series I think we dropped around six or seven catches, which is not a good sign leading up to the World Cup. You want your fielding to be top notch. [On the areas that still need fine tuning] Death bowling as well. I feel, sometimes we are not really clear whether we are attacking or we are defending, especially when we are bowling the death overs. One day such a game, if the opposition is five or six down, you are never really sure what fields to take, whether we are going for the death too early or we are still bowling kind of like middle overs,” Shubman Gill said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I think these are some areas which definitely we need to be better at. [On missing out on a big score after getting out early] You're always disappointed whenever you get out early. But I think today, I don't think I could have done much that I would have done on that ball,” he added.

India to continue West Indies series with five T20Is

With the conclusion of the ODI series, India and the West Indies will take on each other next across five T20I matches. Having won the ODI series, it could be interesting to see how the Men in Blue fare in the T20I leg of the series.

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