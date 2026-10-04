Charith Asalanka faces the axe, misses out on Sri Lanka's ODI squad ahead of tri-series

SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) recently came forward and announced its squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series between Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and England. With the squad announcement, many fans were shocked after former skipper Charith Asalanka was left out of the squad.

Having played 88 ODI matches, Asalanka has maintained an average of 40.55 runs in the format. One of the biggest reasons for the same is his recent form. It is worth noting that Asalanka registered scores of 1, 11 and 7 in Sri Lanka’s recent series against England.

With Asalanka missing out, the likes of Avishka Fernando and all-rounder Sahan Arachchige have earned a recall to the squad. They will be replacing Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga in the squad. It could be interesting to see how Sri Lanka fares without Hasaranga in their ranks.

The squad also includes the likes of Pathum Nissanka and Dushmantha Chameera, both of whom are going through fitness concerns. Their inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness as well.

Tri-series set to kick off on October 18

It is interesting to note that the tri-series between Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and England will kick off on October 18th. The first match of the series will see Pakistan take on Sri Lanka on October 18th in Rawalpindi. The second game will be held on October 20th, where Pakistan will take on England.

Furthermore, England and Sri Lanka will lock horns on October 22nd, with Pakistan once again taking on England on October 25th. This will be followed by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and England and Sri Lanka taking on each other on October 27th and 29th, respectively.

The final of the series will be played on October 31st in Lahore, and all three sides will look to put in their best performance in hopes of getting their hands on the tri-series trophy.

Sri Lanka squad for ODI tri-series: Kusal Mendis (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga

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