'I was disappointed': Sunil Gavaskar weighs in on Rohit Sharma missing out on 36th ODI century

The Indian team took on the West Indies in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides met in New Chandigarh for the clash on October 3rd, and the Windies managed to register a brilliant victory against the Men in Blue, taking away their only victory in the ODI series.

It is worth noting that the clash began with India batting first, and the Men in Blue posted a total of 351 runs in the first innings of the game. It was KL Rahul’s century that helped India post the total on the board. Furthermore, the knock of Rohit Sharma also had the fans talking. It is an interesting note that Rohit fell short of his century, scoring 92 runs to his name.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar came forward and talked about the performance that Rohit Sharma put in the game and how disappointed he was to see him miss his century.

"The reason I was disappointed with Rohit getting out on 92 is because he didn't get a hundred, and he might possibly quit international cricket after the end of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. And at that particular point of time, when he decides to call it a day, I personally would like Rohit to have more ODI hundreds than his age. Had he gotten a century in the third ODI, he would have moved closer to achieving that feat with his 36th hundred,” Sunil Gavaskar told JioHotstar.

Gavaskar opened up on Rohit’s changing approach

Furthermore, Gavaskar talked about how much Rohit Sharma has changed his batting approach since the ODI World Cup 2023, where he started to play aggressively right from the get-go.

"A slight change has appeared in the batting template of Rohit that he himself set as the captain for the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he was going bang-bang from the first ball, irrespective of the possibility of getting out sooner. Now he recognises that his wicket is valuable. In that 2023 World Cup, he got the team off to great starts, but he's not a batsman who will score just 30-40 runs. He's a hundred-maker! And therefore, I'm happy to see him score big runs,” he added.

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