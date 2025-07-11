Joe Root vs Rahul Dravid: Stats comparison after 284 innings in Test cricket With Root being on the cusp of scoring his 37th Test century, he is set to go past Rahul Dravid in the list of players with the most hundreds in the longest format of the game. On that note, let us have a look at stats comparison of Joe Root and Rahul Dravid after 284 innings in Test cricket:

Joe Root has continued his love affair with Lord's cricket ground, as he is set to notch up his 37th Test century in the ongoing third Test against India. If he scores a century, he will surpass the legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid on the list of players with the most centuries in the longest format of the game. Dravid hit 36 Test centuries in his 286 innings of his career, while Root has notched up 37 tons in 284 innings so far. On that note, let us have a look at the stats comparison between Joe Root and Rahul Dravid after 284 innings in Test cricket:

Root vs Dravid: Who has the most runs and a better average?

After 284 innings in Test cricket, Joe Root has so far scored 13215 runs at an average of 51.02 with the best score of 262 runs. As for Rahul Dravid, he amassed 13262 runs at an average of 52.62 after 284 innings with the highest score of 270 in his illustrious career.

Root vs Dravid: Who has scored the most runs against Australia?

Both India and England have played a lot of Test matches against Australia over the years, and both Root and Dravid enjoyed their time batting against them. Dravid played 32 Test matches (60 innings) against the Aussies and amassed 2140 runs at an average of almost 40 with 13 fifties and two centuries. Root, meanwhile, has so far scored 2428 runs in 34 Tests (65 innings) at an average of 40.46 with four centuries and 18 fifties to his name.

Root vs Dravid: Who has scored the most runs at home in Tests?

During his innings at Lord's, Root also completed 7000 runs at home in the longest format of the game at an average of 55 with 21 tons to his credit in 143 innings. He is way ahead of Dravid in this aspect, as the legendary Indian scored 5598 runs in 120 innings at an average of 51.35 with 15 centuries.

Root vs Dravid: Who has scored the most runs away from home in Tests?

Interestingly, there is a huge gap in the away numbers of Root and Dravid, with the latter winning the contest easily. Dravid amassed a staggering 7664 runs in 164 innings at an average of 53.59 with 21 centuries and 36 fifties to his name. On the contrary, Root has so far scored only 5927 runs in 135 innings at an average of 46.66 with 15 tons and 30 fifties.

