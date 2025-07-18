Joe Root on cusp of world record, needs 204 runs for unprecedented feat Star England batter Joe Root needs only 204 runs to become the first cricketer to score 6000 runs in the World Test Championship. He has hit a century against India in the Lord's Test and will be hoping to carry on with the momentum.

MANCHESTER:

Former England captain Joe Root needs 204 runs to become the first player to score 6000 runs in the World Test Championship. He is already the leading run-scorer of the competition, with 5796 runs to his name. Star Australia batter Steve Smith ranks second, with 4278 runs. Among Indians, Rohit Sharma tops the list with 2716 runs, but overall, he stands at 11th.

Meanwhile, Root had a quiet start to the five-match series against India, but at Lord’s, he reigned supreme, scoring a terrific century as England won the match by 22 runs. After flopping at Headingley and Edgbaston, he also slipped to number 2 on the ICC Men’s Test batters ranking, but after the century, he regained his spot at the helm of things.

Notably, England are currently leading 2-1 in the series, and a win in either Old Trafford or Oval will seal the series for the hosts. Root will be key for the hosts to deliver the final punch. Ben Duckett has flopped in the last two Tests, while Zak Crawley’s days are numbered in the Test team if he fails to improve. Ollie Pope, too, has been inconsistent and hence, Root will have to handle the pressure well.

India aim to script comeback

After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket, the majority of the cricket experts didn’t give India a chance in the series against England. It was supposed to be an easy affair for the Ben Stokes-led side, but in reality, India have been a force to reckon with. They could have gotten the job done in the third Test at Lord’s, but unfortunately, the luck didn’t support them.

Regardless, the Shubman Gill-led side is hopeful to win the remaining two matches and seal the series. In order to do so, Karun Nair might be compromised, following his poor run of form, and either Sai Sudharsan or Dhruv Jurel can replace him.