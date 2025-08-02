Joe Root joins Don Bradman in legendary list despite short-lived innings against India in London Star England batter Joe Root, despite scoring 29 runs in the first innings of the fifth test against India managed to join former Australia batter sir Don Bradman in a legendary pairing, only becoming the second batter to achieve special feat.

London:

England and India are well into the fifth and final test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Both sides faced off at The Oval in London, and with two days of play done, the Indian team has done a good job in limiting the hosts with the bat after their show in the first innings.

It is worth noting that India posted a total of 224 runs in the first innings and managed to bundle England out for 247 as well. Despite England’s subpar performance with the bat in the game, it was ace batter Joe Root who once again made headlines.

Interestingly, Root amassed 29 runs in 45 deliveries in the first innings, and despite not playing a big knock, the star batter managed to join former legendary Australia batter Don Bradman in the list of batters to score 2000+ runs against an opponent at home in Test history.

Notably, Bradman had scored 2,354 runs against England in tests while playing in Australia. On the other hand, Root now has 2,006 runs against India in tests while playing for England, becoming only the second player to do so.

India hope to maximise lead on day 3

Speaking of the game between England and India, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett propelled England to a good start in the first innings, scoring 64 and 43 runs, respectively. Harry Brook added 53 runs to the board as well. However, four-wicket hauls from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna saw England bundled out for just 247 runs.

As Team India came out to bat, the side got off to a horrid start as opener KL Rahul departed after scoring seven runs, with Karun Nair scoring just 11 as well. Yashasvi Jaiswal stood strong on the crease on a score of 51* runs as day 2 of the clash came to an end, and India held a lead of 52 runs ahead of day 3.

