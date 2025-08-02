Yashasvi Jaiswal's fifty leads India's charge in second innings as Oval Test takes gripping route Yashasvi Jaiswal made an unbeaten 51 as he led India's charge with the bat in the second innings of the Oval Test. India are leading England by 52 runs after they bowled the hosts out for 247 in the first essay.

New Delhi:

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed an unbeaten half-century as he led India's charge with the bat in the second innings of the fifth Test between India and England at the Oval. Jaiswal went unscathed on 51 from 49 balls, as the visitors took a 52-run lead, ending the day on 75/2.

Jaiswal had begun the England series with a bang, having scored 101 in the first innings of the opening Test. Having slammed a fifty off 44 balls and being unbeaten at the end of the day, the Southpaw will look to replicate that knock on Day 3 now. However, his effort has come on the back of some dropped chances from England. He was dropped on 20 at slips by Harry Brook when Jaiswal went for a drive, and the Englishman spilt an easy chance. He was again given a lifeline on 40 when Liam Dawson shockingly dropped another easy chance off Josh Tongue at deep backwards square leg. Jaiswal would have had his heart in his mouth when he pulled Tongue, but the fielder did not get the ball as he spilt it out.

KL Rahul was dismissed on seven when he was caught at slips off Tongue. The hosts had another moment to celebrate when Gus Atkinson trapped Sai Sudharsan in front of a ball that stayed low. Akash Deep came in as the nightwatchman as India went to stumps 75/2 with England not bowling after the umpires asked them to continue with the spinners.

Earlier, India had bowled England out for 247 with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna taking four wickets each. Siraj found an extravagant seam as he dismissed three batters LBW and one clean bowled, while Prasidh also mixed his dismissals with swing and back-of-a-length deliveries.

Harry Brook and Zak Crawley had scored the fifties for England earlier. Crawley and Ben Duckett had taken England to a flier with a 92-run stand. However, the Indian bowlers struck to put England into trouble and bowl them out for 247.