Prasidh Krishna opens up on his verbal duel with Joe Root on day 2 of Oval clash Star India pacer Prasidh Krishna recently came forward and opened up on his verbal spat with England batter Joe Root on day 2 of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 at The Oval in London.

London:

Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 saw the Indian team attempting to claw their way back into the game with their bowling attack. The game has seen Team India post a total of 224 runs in the first innings of the game, and through their bowling attack, India limited hosts England to 247 runs in the first innings.

One of the biggest moments from England’s batting innings came when ace batter Joe Root got into a verbal spat with India pacer Prasidh Krishna. With England in command of the game at 129/2, Root came out to bat, but he was only able to add 29 runs on the board before he was sent packing by Krishna.

However, in his short-lived innings, Root was agitated with Krishna telling him that he looked ‘in great shape’; shortly after the exchange of words, Root hit the very next ball for a boundary and went on to exchange more words with Krishna. The same saw the umpires being involved as well.

Speaking on the same, Krishna revealed that he did not know why Root reacted the way he did. "I don't know why Rooty [reacted]; I just said, 'You're looking in great shape,' and then it turned into a lot of abuse and all of that,” Krishna told the BBC's Test Match Special.

Plan to distract Root was hatched by India according to Prasidh Krishna

Reflecting upon the same, Prasidh Krishna admitted that the plan to distract Root with words was one made by the Indian team but also revealed that he did not expect to get such a big reaction from the veteran England batter in London.

"That was the plan, but I didn't expect the couple of words I said to get such a big reaction from him. That's just who I am when I'm bowling, when I'm enjoying. If it means that I have a bit of a chatter with the batter… and it does help me when I can get under the nerves of the batsman and get a reaction from them,” Krishna said at the media briefing.

