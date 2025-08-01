Test Cricket is 'alive and well', says Glenn McGrath amid India-England series Glenn McGrath says the recent India-England and Australia-India Test series have revived his confidence in the format, calling Test cricket 'alive and well.' He also weighed in on Jasprit Bumrah’s workload, stressing the need for strong support from other pacers.

Chennai:

Legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath believes Test cricket is enjoying a strong resurgence, with recent high-quality series between India, England, and Australia. Speaking at a media interaction in Chennai on Friday, McGrath praised the ongoing five-Test series between the two cricketing giants, particularly noting the unusually high scores in traditionally seam-friendly English conditions.

“It’s been quite high-scoring, which is a little unusual English conditions with the Dukes cricket ball. But it hasn’t been a one-sided affair. It’s been good, solid Test cricket. It’s been enjoyable. It’s close,” McGrath said in

McGrath admitted he had been concerned about the future of the format, but the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the current England-India series have reinforced its relevance. “I was worried that Test cricket was struggling a bit. But the quality and intensity of these recent series show that the format still has plenty of life,” he added.

McGrath addressed Bumrah’s workload concerns

Reflecting on pitch conditions, the former fast bowler said he was comfortable with flatter tracks, provided there was still enough in them for bowlers. He also talked about managing Jasprit Bumrah’s workload by limiting it to shorter spells.

Obviously, they want the game to last as long as possible. I don’t mind if the pitches are a little flat, as long as there’s something in it for the bowler. And if the game’s coming right down to the wire on the fifth day, then it’s perfect, isn’t it? When we saw that last game (at Old Trafford), there was a chance of a result, but India batted well and held on. Everyone’s been interested and watching,” he mentioned.

“If you do that, the batters know they just need to survive a few overs. It depends on the support from other bowlers. I’ve always rated Prasidh Krishna, and I’d like to see more of him to share the load,” he mentioned about Bumrah.