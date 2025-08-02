Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna etch names in elite list with exceptional bowling against England Star India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were excellent with the ball in the first innings of the fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test against England. Taking four wickets each, both pacers entered an elite list.

London:

The Indian team put in an excellent performance on day 2 of the ongoing fifth test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Taking on England at The Oval, India posted a total of 224 runs in the first innings and limited England to a score of 247 runs in the first innings as well.

The likes of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj were the stars of the show for India in the first innings, taking four wickets each. The two pacers ensured that England’s lead in the first innings stayed to a minimum in the game.

It is worth noting that by doing so, the two pacers joined an elite list and became only the fifth Indian pair to take 4+ wicket hauls in a Test match in England. This was Siraj’s second time on the list, as he did the same alongside Akash Deep in the Birmingham clash of the series.

India lead by 52 runs ahead of day 3

Speaking of the ongoing game between England and India, day 2 of the clash saw India limit England to a score of 247 runs in the first innings, with Siraj and Krishna putting on an exceptional performance with the ball.

Furthermore, the visitors got off to a subpar start with the bat as opener KL Rahul departed on a score of seven runs. Additionally, Karun Nair added 11 runs on the board before departing. Day 2 of the clash ended with Yashasvi Jaiswal on the crease on a score of 51* runs in 49 deliveries, with Akash Deep on a score of 4*. The Indian team leads England by 52 runs and will hope to post a big total on the board.

Instances of two Indian bowlers taking 4+ wicket haul in a Test match in England:

L Amarnath (5/96) & V Mankad (5/101), Manchester, 1946

V Prasad (5/71) & J Srinath (5/103), Birmingham, 1996

RP Singh (5/59) & Z Khan (4/79), Lord's, 2007

M Siraj (6/70) & A Deep (4/88), Birmingham, 2025

P Krishna (4/62) & M Siraj (4/88), The Oval, 2025

