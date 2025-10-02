JJ Smit's brilliance propels Namibia to T20 World Cup 2026, defeat Tanzania in qualifiers Namibia put in an excellent performance in the 1st semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Final, defeating Tanzania in the clash. The side reached the final and qualified for the marquee tournament in 2026 as well.

Harare:

Namibia were exceptional against Tanzania; the two sides took on each other in the 1st semi-final in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Final at the Harare Sports Club on October 2. Defeating Tanzania, Namibia reached the final of the qualifiers and made it to their fourth consecutive T20 World Cup.

The clash began with Namibia coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Malan Kruger scoring 28 runs, with Jan Frylinck departing for a duck. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton added 10 runs on the board, but it was the knock of JJ Smit that propelled Namibia to a good total. Coming out to bat, Smit scored 61* runs in 43 deliveries, with Gerhard Erasmus adding 55 runs on the board.

Namibia posted a total of 174 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Tanzania, Khalidy Juma and Ally Kimote were the highest wicket takers, with two wickets each. Ajith Augastin and Salum Jumbe took one wicket each as well.

JJ Smit’s masterclass propelled Namibia to thrilling win

Aiming to defend the target of 175 runs, Namibia put in an excellent performance with the ball. JJ Smit put in an excellent performance. After posting a big total on the board with the bat, Smit was exceptional with the ball as well.

Tanzania openers Arun Yadav and Abhik Patwa scored 17 and 31 runs, respectively. Mukesh Suthar added 24 runs to the board, but none of the other batters stood long enough on the crease. Smit was the highest wicket taker for Namibia in the second innings with three wickets to his name. Ben Shikongo took three wickets as well, alongside Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Ruben Trumpelmann, who took one wicket each as well. Namibia managed to limit Tanzania to 111, winning the game by 63 runs and making it to yet another edition of the T20 World Cup.

